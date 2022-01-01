Go
Toast

Savory Grille

Savory at Home orders are excepted up til 3pm the day of pickup. Any orders placed after 3pm can not be honored at this point in time.

SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS

2934 Seisholtzville Rd • $$$$

Avg 4.7 (844 reviews)

Popular Items

French Loaf$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations

Location

2934 Seisholtzville Rd

Macungie PA

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Palm Tavern

No reviews yet

We are open with limited hours to offer outside dining & take out food & drink during this trying time.
Stay safe and healthy!

Buckeye Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tony's Pizza Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rising River Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston