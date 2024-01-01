Go
BG picView gallery

Savory Pies of the World - 374 Main Street

Open today 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

374 Main Street

Placerville, CA 95667

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location

374 Main Street, Placerville CA 95667

Directions

Gallery

BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Enchanted Forest
orange starNo Reviews
372 Main st Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Franny's Farm Table
orange starNo Reviews
311 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Green Room Social Club - 251 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
251 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Moo and Brew - 451 Main St Ste 4
orange starNo Reviews
451 Main St Ste 4 Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Rocker Oysterfeller's Eastside - Placerville
orange starNo Reviews
564 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Hog Wild Bar B-Que
orange star4.5 • 864
38 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Placerville

Jamba - 000590 - Placerville - Missouri Flat Village
orange star4.7 • 1,010
3987 Missouri Flat Rd. Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext
Hog Wild Bar B-Que
orange star4.5 • 864
38 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Placerville

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Granite Bay

No reviews yet

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Savory Pies of the World - 374 Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston