Savory Riverside

Come in and enjoy!

5000 Riverside Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Asian Sesame & Peanut Salad$7.95
Grill Cheese + Bowl Soup$8.95
Asian Chicken Wrap$7.95
Romaine, Greens, Red Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Peanuts, Carrots, Radish, Sesame Vinaigrette in a Garlic Herb Wrap
BLT$5.95
thick cut bacon, slice tomato & romaine with mayo
Soup (Bowl)$5.95
Smoke Turkey Club$7.95
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo on Whole Wheat
Side Salad$2.50
Croissant Sandwich (Bacon)$4.95
fried egg, bacon & cheese on a fresh croissant
BF Taco (Sausage)$1.95
eggs, sausage & cheese in a flour tortilla
Caesar (Small)$4.25
Location

5000 Riverside Drive

Irving TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
