SAVORY ROOTS

Local favorites, seafood, salads, and poboys, served in a relaxed atmosphere!

6340 Kiln Delisle Rd. G

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Poboy 12"$15.95
Leidenheimers New Orleans French bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise
Swamp Burger$13.95
8oz grilled burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, fried shrimp, creole tomato glaze, and mayonnaise
Cheeseburger Poboy 6"$10.95
Leidenheimers New Orleans French bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise
Classic Cheeseburger$10.95
8oz grilled burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo
SR Signature Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh goat cheese, toasted pecans, tomatoes, dried cranberries, and housemade balsamic vinaigrette
Pig Fries$9.95
Sweet Potato Fries topped with BBQ pulled pork, monterey jack cheese, and sweet and spicy slaw
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Fried chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheddar, bacon, and creole honey mustard
Ranch$0.75
Blackened Shrimp Nachos$10.95
House tortilla chips pilled high with white queso cheese, blackened shrimp, pico de gallo, gucamole, and fresh cilantro
BLTA$10.95
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado on brioche bread
Location

6340 Kiln Delisle Rd. G

Pass Christian MS

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
