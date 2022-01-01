Savory Beans
Savory Beans is a delivery catering service delivering meals to your home fresh from our kitchen. Beans and rice with chicken legs, pork chops or catfish with a cornbread muffin, a slice of cake and a drink for a great price. Call or Order Online and we will deliver to your home a delicious meal!
2809 Centennial Dr.
Popular Items
Location
2809 Centennial Dr.
Garland TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Luna 23
Come in and enjoy Great and fresh food originated from Oaxaca
Good Vibes Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
#1 Trompo Tacos
Pollo Regio - Garland
Online ordering made easy.