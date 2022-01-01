Savour Coffee & Creations
Featuring Lavazza Coffee, a premium Italian coffee blend. Pastries, sandwiches, wraps, soup of the day and gelato made fresh and daily by Alberto Leandri, Executive Chef of Il Venetian and Pastry Chef Noble Hopkins of Il Venetian.
127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby
Location
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
