Savour Coffee & Creations

Featuring Lavazza Coffee, a premium Italian coffee blend. Pastries, sandwiches, wraps, soup of the day and gelato made fresh and daily by Alberto Leandri, Executive Chef of Il Venetian and Pastry Chef Noble Hopkins of Il Venetian.

127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby

Chai Latte 16 oz.$4.95
Spiced black tea and steamed milk
Brewed Coffee 16 oz.$2.65
Lavazza Italian Coffee
Brewed Coffee 12 oz.$2.45
Lavazza Italian Coffee
Breakfast Quiche$7.50
Applewood smoked Bacon, sausage, aged cheddar cheese
Brewed Coffee 20 oz.$2.85
Lavazza Italian Coffee
Soup of the Day- Tomato Basil Artichoke$6.00
Seasonal Vegetable Quiche$7.00
Spinach, mushroom, fontina cheese, sundried tomato pesto
Chicken Tuscan Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, mozzerella, sundried tomato aioli
Iced Latte 20 oz$4.05
Espresso shots & milk of choice iced
Bagel & cream cheese$3.25
Cleveland OH

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
