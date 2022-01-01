Go
Toast

Savoy Cafe & Deli

Family Owned and Operated Since 2005

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

24 W. Figueroa St • $$

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)

Popular Items

Gluten-Free Choc Chip Cookie$1.95
All the taste you love in a classic, but no gluten. Contains ground almonds.
Protein Plate$14.95
Eggs, Organic Chicken Sausage or Natural Bacon or Natural Ham or organic tofu, Savoy Greens or Olive Oil Potatoes, & Campfire Toast
Create Your Own Sandwich$10.50
Nine Trails$10.95
Roasted turkey, cranberry chutney, cream cheese, baby green dressed with fig balsamic vinaigrette, mayonnaise & Dijon mustard on sourdough bread.
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Two eggs, potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
Cup Soup$5.50
Gibraltar$12.50
Turkey, bacon, house-roasted beef, avocado, tomato, provolone, lettuce, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise & Dijon mustard on sourdough bread.
Vegan Burrito$10.95
Quinoa, sweet potatoes, kale, tofu & avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
Gaviota$11.50
Grilled rosemary chicken breast, melted provolone, tomato, Dijon, organic Savoy greens tossed with fig balsamic and extra virgin olive oil on Ciabatta.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Seating
Bike Parking
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

24 W. Figueroa St

Santa Barbara CA

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nectar

No reviews yet

Nectar

Soul Bites

No reviews yet

Soul Bites is quick-casual, Soul food. Chef John Cleveland has created a tasty array of comfort foods, featuring Mary's Air-Chilled, Fried Chicken, Johnny Sticks and Cracklings. When you're here, you're home.

Killer B's

No reviews yet

Killer B's BBQ Bar and Grill is an American Style BBQ restaurant. Serving up delicious smoked meats and house made BBQ sauces. We serve a delicious happy hour and show all sporting events on our 12 flat screen hd tvs.

Trattoria Vittoria

No reviews yet

Take out and Delivery 5 days a week!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston