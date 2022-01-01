The Savoy Emancipation Square
Bringing back what 3rd ward has been missing! The first Urban Ice house in historic 3rd Ward, Houston.
4402 Emancipation
Location
4402 Emancipation
Houston TX
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Herban Frequency
The DOPEST #GOURMET Restaurant in Houston that's 100% Plant Bass'd/Vegan. Food Network Celebrity Chef approved.
#WhereTheFrEQzAt schedule posted on IG @herbanfrequencypullup
Savoy Hookah
Come and enjoy our hand-crafted shisha, with both herbal and tobacco options!
Axelrad Beer Garden
Gift cards are good for all beer, liquor, wine and merchandise!
The Turkey Leg Hut
Come in and enjoy!