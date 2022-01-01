Go
Sav's Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream

Come enjoy our spacious dining lot or order curbside to pick-up for a safe, fun, and tasty experience!

630 East Main Street

Popular Items

Leaf n' Beef$14.00
A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with tender beef chunks, spinach, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.
Dakoumou$0.50
A side of Sav's flavorful (but not spicy) green garnish sauce to accompany any meal.
Peanut Chicken$14.00
A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with tender chicken tips, potatoes, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.
Fataya$5.00
Seasoned ground beef and fresh mint in a pastry shell. Crunchy goodness!
Piment$0.50
A shot of our housemade habanero hot sauce to accompany any meal (even the salad)!
Mafen Beef$14.00
A savory, tomato-based vegetable stew slow-cooked with tender beef chunks, eggplant, cabbage, carrots, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.
Fried Plantains$4.00
Peanut Goat$16.00
A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with tender goat chunks, potatoes, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce.
Peanut Vegan$11.00
A savory, slow-cooked peanut stew with potatoes, onions, and tomato purée. This flavorful dish is not spicy and is gluten-free. Add spice with some Sav's Piment, our house-made habanero hot sauce. A vegan favorite!
Egusi Vegan$12.50
Pumpkin seed (egusi) sauce cooked with onions, spinach, fresh garlic, and black pepper.
Location

Lexington KY

