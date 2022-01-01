Savva's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
330 S Sepulveda Blvd
Location
330 S Sepulveda Blvd
Manhattan Beach CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Shellback Tavern
Casual beachside neighborhood Tavern
Brothers Burritos Longfellow
Serving south Bay locals since 2008. Come in and enjoy one of our many breakfast burrito options, or if you don't want breakfast we serve lunch all day as well.
Where we make your dreams come two.
Rock'N Fish - MB
Down at the beach, at the foot of the Manhattan Beach Pier, you will find a welcoming spot filled with delicious food, spirits and warm smiles. Welcome to Rock’N Fish.
Paradise Bowls Manhattan Beach
Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls., Smoothies.