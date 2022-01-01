Go
Sawada Coffee

We look forward to serving you!

112 N Green St • $$

Avg 4.5 (708 reviews)

Popular Items

Chai Latte Iced$4.85
Our Chai Latte has classic notes of cinnamon, clove & black pepper. Add a shot of espresso for a Dirty Chai.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie$3.50
This classic peanut butter cookie is topped with chocolatey frosting and made fresh daily.
Camouflage Doughnut$2.75
Our signature doughnut is made fresh daily with notes of matcha, caramel & coffee. The perfect pair with a Military Latte.
Houjicha Brownies$4.00
These brownies are rich & chocolatey with a houjicha kick. Houjicha is a roasted matcha from Japan with notes of chocolate & earth. Made fresh daily. Gluten Free.
Cold Brew Coffee$4.65
Our cold brew is made from our signature Project X blend of coffee and steeped for 24 hours. It is rich, bold, chocolatey & powerful.
Chai Latte Hot
Our Chai Latte has classic notes of cinnamon, clove & black pepper. Add a shot of espresso for a Dirty Chai.
Chocolate Doughnut$2.75
This chocolate doughnut is made fresh daily with chocolate frosting and chocolate sprinkles.
Buttermilk Doughnut$2.75
This simple, classic doughnut is made fresh daily.
Coffee Pour-Over$4.65
We use a single origin coffee from Costa Rica for our pour-over. This coffee is ground & brewed to order and has bright, vibrant tones of blueberries & violets.
Jasmine Cold Brew Green Tea$3.10
This iced green tea is soft, light & aromatic.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Takeout

Location

112 N Green St

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
