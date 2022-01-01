Thai
Sushi & Japanese
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
1819 Reviews
$$
6600 Dixie Hwy Suite C
Fairfield, OH 45014
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
6600 Dixie Hwy Suite C, Fairfield OH 45014
Nearby restaurants
Mango's
Welcome back Mango's! Come enjoy seafood and slushies at our new location!
New England Grinders
Come in and enjoy!
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
The Back Porch
“It’s More Fun to Eat in a Saloon, than Drink in a Restaurant!” -Jim