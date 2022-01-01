Go
Toast

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

4250 LA-22 • $$

Avg 4.8 (121 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4250 LA-22

Mandeville LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pontchartrain Po-Boys

No reviews yet

Since 2006......serving Mandeville, and beyond, the absolute freshest and best
OVERSTUFFED Po-Boys, piled high Seafood Platters, Burgers, Salads, Sandwiches, Italian Dinners, as well our Daily & House Special Dishes.
You won't go wrong with our Hand Battered Onion Rings, Seafood Gumbo and our ever popular Baked Macaroni and Cheese.
Finish it all off with our signature Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce.

Avila Grill

No reviews yet

Best flavors of Latin America

Carpool Caterer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fazzio's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston