Sawasdee Thai Elevated

Exotic Flavors Quality Ingredients - Sawasdee Not Your Neighborhood Thai

NOODLES

395 S Oyster Bay Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (1201 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Homemade Thai Iced Tea$4.00
“Drunken” Noodle
Thai Spring Roll$7.00
Green Curry
Golden Bags$8.00
Sawasdee Pad Thai
Thai Hot and Sour Soup
Pad See Ew
Pineapple Fried Rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

395 S Oyster Bay Road

Plainview NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

