Sawatdee Saint Paul

Serving Award Winning Thai Cuisine since 1983. Offering a full bar, live music, private dining, catering and more!

486 Robert St N

Popular Items

#4 Sue's Egg Rolls$7.00
Sue’s Famous State Fair Egg Rolls, stuffed with beef, onions & vegetables. Served with sweet and sour sauce
#55 Thai Fried Rice
Egg, green onions, tomato & cucumber. Gluten-Free
#5 Chicken Satay$8.50
Six skewers of chicken marinated, fried & served with peanut curry sauce & cucumber vinegar sauce. Gluten-Free
#11 Cream Cheese Wontons$7.50
Six wontons. Cream cheese or jalapeño. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls$8.00
Two rolls stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crispy vegetables and noodles. Not Fried. Gluten-Free
#2 Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls$7.00
Two fried spring rolls stuffed with silver-thread noodles, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers and cabbage. Served with sweet and sour sauce
#58 Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts & green onions. The national dish of Thailand! Gluten-Free.
Location

486 Robert St N

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
