Sawatdee Saint Paul
Serving Award Winning Thai Cuisine since 1983. Offering a full bar, live music, private dining, catering and more!
486 Robert St N
Popular Items
Location
486 Robert St N
Saint Paul MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lost Fox
Come in and enjoy!
Station 81
Come in and enjoy!
Big River Pizza
Lowertown wood fired restaurant, music, and meeting space.
Momento Restaurant + Bar
Modern Urban Vibe
New American Cuisine