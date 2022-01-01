Go
*** Sawbelly Brewing ***

Open Wed- Sun

156 Epping Road

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Bread & Butter Pickles, House Mayonnaise,
Romaine, Country Fries
Chopped Romaine$12.00
Blue cheese, tomato, onion, radish bacon buttermilk dressing
Sticky Toffee Pudding$6.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Served with Spicy Pepper Jam.
Brisket Poutine$21.00
Out of Captivity braise, country fries, cheddar cheese curds
Arugula & Apple Salad$12.00
Classic Burger$16.00
Maine Family Farms Beef, Smoked Cheddar, dill pickles, special sauce, & country fries
Korean Sticky Ribs$10.00
All Natural Pork , Apple Soy Marinade,
Gouchican BBQ Glaze.
Location

Exeter NH

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Cafe Services

Come in and enjoy!

LANEY & LU

Thank you so much for being here, we are so excited to serve you!
We believe in doing the right thing and take great care to source mindfully. We use organic and local where possible. Our packaging is 100% compostable. Bring it back to us and we’ll compost it for you!
PLEASE NOTE: Our food is prepared in a facility that uses dairy, coconut, mushroom, some animal products and shellfish, wheat, fermented soy (miso), and nuts. This means that despite our incredible care and sanitization protocols, we can not certify your food is 100% allergen free. It is important that you clearly note your allergies (and their severity) with each order. Have a preference? Our food and drink is made to order, and most dietary preferences can be accommodated. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or dairy may increase your risk of food-borne illnesses, particularly if you have certain medical conditions.

Vino e Vivo

Now you can order food from our Family Meals To Go menu and wine from our wine list to pickup and enjoy at home.

Margarita's

Come in and enjoy!

