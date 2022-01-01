Go
Toast

Sawmill Grille & Spirits

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

302 N Spokane St • $$

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

302 N Spokane St

Post Falls ID

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Bear Deli and Brews

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hayden Ranch Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come enjoy high quality food in a comfortable Northwest atmosphere.

Gathered

No reviews yet

Local family owned and operated farm to table restaurant.

River City Lanes

No reviews yet

Eat. Play. Bowl!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston