Go
Toast

Sawmill Restaurant & Ale House

Where the town meets!

15520 Highway 9

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Build Your Own Burger$13.95
1/2LB WAGYU BLEND PATTIE. YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE, LETTUCE, ONIONS, PICKLES, TOMATO, AND SM FANCY SAUCE. SESAME BUN.
Wings! Wings! Wings!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.95
Fish & Chips
1/4 lb pieces of beer battered cod. Served with fries.
Jalapeño Poppers$11.95
Garlic Cheese Curds$10.95
Tenders N' Fries$11.95
Breaded chicken breast tenderloins served with your choice of taters. Can be tossed in your favorite sauce
Kids Tenders$6.95
Caesar Chicken Wrap$13.95
See full menu

Location

15520 Highway 9

Boulder Creek CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Casa Nostra

No reviews yet

Welcome to Casa Nostra
Just a short drive from the Silicon Valley in the heart of the Santa Cruz mountains you can experience the best of what Italy has to offer. At Casa Nostra you can enjoy an exquisite meal in the center of a romantic redwood circle. From wedding rehearsal dinners to corporate events, to your next birthday party, we are the oasis you’ve been searching for. Escape the summer heat in our one of a kind taproom, where you can choose from our extensive selection of ice cold, local beers on tap.

Tyrolean Inn Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fine dining with a casual atmosphere in the Santa Cruz Alps

Cowboy Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston