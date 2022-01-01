Go
Toast

Saw's Juke Joint

Come in and enjoy!

1115 Dunston Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baker$6.00
Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Pork and Greens$13.50
Banana Pudding$4.00
5 Wings$14.00
Half & Half Tea$2.49
Pork Plate$15.00
Onion Rings$4.00
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$8.00
French Fries$3.50
See full menu

Location

1115 Dunston Avenue

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Basil Pizza & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Craft's on Church St.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

La Paz, voted Birmingham's Best Mexican Meal, serves Birmingham, Alabama Mexican food for dine in, carry out, or catering. La Paz has been located in the heart of Mountain Brook for nearly 28 Years. Offering the best tacos, burritos & cheese dip.

Slim’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Neighborhood pizzeria serving cold beer, good wines, and classic cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston