Go
Toast

Sawyer & Co

Our traditional Southern Diner offers a full bar and breakfast, lunch & dinner menu choices inspired from the best kitchens between East Austin and New Orleans with a free side of Texas Hospitality.

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST • $$

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Chicken$10.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, mashed potatoes & topped w/ cream gravy [make it NOLA style w/ crawfish étouffée +5.00]
Gumbo$4.99
Dark-roux classic gumbo with andouille sausage and chicken thigh. Served with a cornbread biscuit.
Arkie's Taco$4.50
egg, potato, cheddar, sausage, bacon & grilled onions. Served w/ homemade roasted salsa. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Boudin Balls$6.99
four of our signature boudin balls w/ pepper jack & creole mustard aioli
Breakfast on a Biscuit$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
Club$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ham, turkey, cheddar & havarti cheese, on Texas toast with creole mayo. Served w/ Fries
Breakfast on a Biscuit$5.50
fried egg, cheddar cheese & andouille sausage, bacon or boudin on homemade biscuit
Two Egg Breakfast$7.99
Two eggs any style, toast or biscuit, grits or brabant potatoes & choice of breakfast meat
Fried Chicken Biscuit$8.99
fried chicken topped w/ cane syrup honey butter on our famous buttermilk biscuit w/ grits or brabant potatoes
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$9.99
Served on Leidenheimer bread & dressed (Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade) with Fries (substitute gumbo for additional charge)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JNL BARBECUE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

De Nada Cantina

No reviews yet

East Austin’s loveliest little taco dive. Handmade tortillas pressed and cooked on the comal, slow-braised meats, and traditional handcrafted margaritas served in a greenhouse.
Nothing fancy, just delicious. Stop by anytime, you’re always welcome at De Nada.

Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten

No reviews yet

German Brewery & Biergarten with Bavarian Specialties and Texas Smoked Meats.

Central Machine Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston