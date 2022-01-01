Sawyer & Co
Our traditional Southern Diner offers a full bar and breakfast, lunch & dinner menu choices inspired from the best kitchens between East Austin and New Orleans with a free side of Texas Hospitality.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST
Austin TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JNL BARBECUE
Come in and enjoy!
De Nada Cantina
East Austin’s loveliest little taco dive. Handmade tortillas pressed and cooked on the comal, slow-braised meats, and traditional handcrafted margaritas served in a greenhouse.
Nothing fancy, just delicious. Stop by anytime, you’re always welcome at De Nada.
Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten
German Brewery & Biergarten with Bavarian Specialties and Texas Smoked Meats.
Central Machine Works
Come in and enjoy!