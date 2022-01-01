Sawyer restaurants you'll love
Susan's
5851 Sawyer Road, Sawyer
|Popular items
|Half Roasted Chicken
|$30.00
Roasted half chicken over roasted cauliflower puree with a gremolata and a side of chicken jus.
|Burger #1
|$15.00
Bacon, white cheddar, caramelized onion, dijonnaise, broiche bun.
|Michigan Asparagus
|$7.00
Roasted heirlooms with a garlic vinaigrette.
Cafe Gulistan
13581 Red Arrow Hwy, Sawyer
|Popular items
|Izgara Chicken
|$25.95
Chicken breast marinated, grilled and served with basmati rice and curried vegetables.
|Kavurma
|$22.95
A traditional Kurdish wedding dish with cubes of lamb sirloin sauteed in a tomato-basil sauce with mushrooms, onion, and fresh tomatoes, served with basmati rice
|Falafel Platter
|$18.95
Fresh, homemade falafels served with basmati rice, curried vegetables, sumak salad, and garlic dill yogurt sauce, or tahini sauce (vegan).
Side Yard
5870 Sawyer Rd, Sawyer