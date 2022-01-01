Go
Sawyer

Sawyer’s menu is inspired by food that people crave, with a focus on technique, whimsy, and comfort. Ballard was a prominent hub of early Seattle’s lumber industry and the name “Sawyer” alludes to the building’s history as a sawmill. It conveys an approachable and homey style evident in our food and service.

SMOKED SALMON

5309 22nd Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.8 (1985 reviews)

Popular Items

Wood Grilled Artichokes$13.00
anchovy hazelnut remoulade, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan cheese
General Tso's Ribs$26.00
crispy pork ribs, fingerling potatoes, broccoli, celery, ginger dressing, sesame
Pork Belly Steam Buns$11.00
gochujang, hoisin, sweet pickles, peanuts, cilantro
Potato Piroshky Pull-Apart$9.00
with mustard cream cheese
Wood Fired Sirloin$42.00
duck fat tater tots, shrimp, brandy-peppercorn reduction, roasted romanesco, cherry tomatoes, scallions
Pan Seared Scallops$38.00
pineapple puree, bacon salsa verde, cornbread, crispy sugar pie pumpkin
House Salad$18.00
rotisserie chicken, goat cheese, dates, almonds, cornbread croutons, herb vin
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$13.00
maple fish sauce, controne pepper, carrot, peanuts
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5309 22nd Ave NW

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
