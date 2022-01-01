Go
Toast

Sawyers Gilford NH

75 seasons of continuous operation! Serving the Best Seafood, Burgers, and HOMEMADE Ice Cream!

1933 Lake Shore Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1933 Lake Shore Road

Gilford NH

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Patrick's Pub & Eatery

No reviews yet

Irish Roots - American Spirit!
Have a gift card or certificate?...Please call us to place your order - 603-293-0841.

Country Cook'n At The Lakeside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston