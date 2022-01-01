Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
1400 Jericho Park Rd
Popular Items
Location
1400 Jericho Park Rd
Bowie MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Crab Shack
New to Crofton 2021! The Crab Shack! Located on route 3 convenient to everywhere serving steamed seafood, humongous crab cakes, Cajun boils and much more!
Old Bowie Town Grille
PLEASE CONTACT RESTAURANT TO PLACE TO GO ORDER. THANK YOU!
Old Bowie Town Grille, the oldest family owned restaurant in Old Bowie, serves healthy, contemporary American cuisine in a casual, family atmosphere. A large upstairs space can accommodate your next business meeting or social event.
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
A delicious quick service concept crafting whole-fruit, clean-ingredient food from smoothie bowls and smoothies, to toasts, oats, salads, cold-pressed juices and coffee. A one-stop shop for convenient, high quality, plant based food for EVERYONE.
Fresh Green - Bowie
Come in and enjoy!