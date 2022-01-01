Go
Saxbys

1400 Jericho Park Rd

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
Iced Chai Tea Latte$3.95
David Rio's signature and award winning chai (a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove), served over ice.
Location

Bowie MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

The Crab Shack

New to Crofton 2021! The Crab Shack! Located on route 3 convenient to everywhere serving steamed seafood, humongous crab cakes, Cajun boils and much more!

Old Bowie Town Grille

PLEASE CONTACT RESTAURANT TO PLACE TO GO ORDER. THANK YOU!
Old Bowie Town Grille, the oldest family owned restaurant in Old Bowie, serves healthy, contemporary American cuisine in a casual, family atmosphere. A large upstairs space can accommodate your next business meeting or social event.

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

A delicious quick service concept crafting whole-fruit, clean-ingredient food from smoothie bowls and smoothies, to toasts, oats, salads, cold-pressed juices and coffee. A one-stop shop for convenient, high quality, plant based food for EVERYONE.

Fresh Green - Bowie

