Saxbys

Iced Vanilla Latte$3.95
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with all-natural vanilla and served over ice.
Iced Matcha Latte$3.95
Calm energy, served over ice. Made from 100% organic matcha from Matchaful NYC.
Tomato & Everything Spice Avo Toast$4.95
How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado & juicy tomato on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Guess the secret ingredient! Card-carrying member of the citrus family; rhymes with “Ellen.”
Chai Cold Brew$3.95
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this unique blend marries our signature cold brew with our house-made chai
Caramel Macchiato$4.25
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.
Chai Tea Latte$3.95
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.
Sweet Raspberry Tea$2.95
Sweet dreams are made of tea. Meet this delicious & refreshing take on Raspberry tea that's equal parts fruity & sweet.
Iced Latte$3.75
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Bagel$2.75
Your choice of bagel, served with cream cheese (classic or veggie), butter, jam, or peanut butter. Also available plain; just ask!
3245 Chestnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
