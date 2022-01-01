Go
Saxbys

3500 O Street NW

Popular Items

Green Goals$5.75
So fresh & so green. Nothing but baby kale, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.
Pep Talk Brewed Coffee$2.50
A lively & well-rounded reminder that you rock, today and every day. We taste notes of butterscotch, chocolate chips, & dark cherry.
Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), Colombia (Huila region) & Brazil (Cerrado region).
Breakfast Sandwich$4.54
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
Cold Brew$3.45
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.
Latte$3.75
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
Bagel$1.82
Your choice of bagel, served with cream cheese (classic or veggie), butter, jam, or peanut butter. Also available plain; just ask!
Air-Fried Tots$1.50
Hash brown’s little sibling. Very snackable! Seasoned with sea salt & black pepper; best enjoyed on the quick.
The Daily Grind$5.75
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.
Iced Latte$3.75
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Location

3500 O Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
