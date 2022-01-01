Go
3 W Morton St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$4.99
The perfect vehicle for fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, & creamy American cheese? A warmed, golden brown flour tortilla. Start your day, week, life (!) with this savory breakfast burrito. Add bacon or turkey sausage, if you'd like.
Green Goals$5.75
So fresh & so green. Nothing but baby kale, mango, banana, & pineapple juice.
Plant-Powered Breakfast Burrito$5.75
Here to make sure everyone can delight in the singular joy of a piping hot, super savory breakfast burrito. 100% plant-powered & filled with JUST egg soft scramble, dairy-free cheese, air-fried tots, & baby kale for a pop of green. Up your breakfast game and add Beyond Sausage below if you'd like!
Air-Fried Tots$1.50
Hash brown’s little sibling. Very snackable! Seasoned with sea salt & black pepper; best enjoyed on the quick.
Iced Latte$3.75
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Tomato & Everything Spice Avo Toast$4.95
How to eat your avocado toast & pay your rent too. Smashed avocado & juicy tomato on wheatberry toast, topped with everything spice. Guess the secret ingredient! Card-carrying member of the citrus family; rhymes with “Ellen.”
Latte$3.75
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and topped with fresh foam.
Plant-Powered Breakfast Sandwich$5.75
A fluffy and filling, 100% vegan breakfast sandwich. Featuring JUST Egg, fresh sliced tomato, and savory vegan pesto on a toasted bagel. (Contains nuts.)
Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$3.95
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
Location

3 W Morton St

Bethlehem PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
