Saxbys

1625 Chestnut St

Popular Items

The Daily Grind$5.75
An uplifting blend of Cold Brew, banana, peanut butter, vanilla, and oat milk.
Chai Tea Latte$3.95
Our chai is a rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. All natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.
Mocha$4.05
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, milk chocolate, and topped with house-made whipped cream.
Iced Latte$3.75
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Green Iced Tea$2.45
A tropical twist on traditional green tea courtesy of our friends at Harney & Sons. Taste the pineapple!
Vanilla Latte$3.95
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk and all-natural vanilla, topped with fresh foam.
Salted Caramel Cold Brew$3.95
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
Caramel Macchiato$4.25
Our Go-Getter Espresso made with steamed milk, all-natural vanilla, and caramel.
Vacay All Day$4.95
Hold the daily hustle; add mango, pineapple juice, coconut water, and strawberry puree.
Location

1625 Chestnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
