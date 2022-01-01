Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
1625 Chestnut St
Popular Items
Location
1625 Chestnut St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Wilder
Time to get Wilder!
Pizzeria Vetri
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.
Mission Taqueria
Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)
P.S. & Co.
100% organic, plant-based, gluten-free fare, guiltless desserts and cold-pressed juices.