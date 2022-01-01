Go
Saxbys

Closed today

No reviews yet

701 S High Street

West Chester, PA 19382

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
Iced Latte$3.75
Freshly ground and brewed Go-Getter Espresso, combined with cold milk and served over ice.
Air-Fried Tots$1.50
Hash brown’s little sibling. Very snackable! Seasoned with sea salt & black pepper; best enjoyed on the quick.
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

701 S High Street, West Chester PA 19382

