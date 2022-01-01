Saylorsburg restaurants you'll love
Must-try Saylorsburg restaurants
More about Sorrenti Family Estate Winery, Distillery & Pizzeria
PIZZA
Sorrenti Family Estate Winery, Distillery & Pizzeria
130 Lower Cherry Valley Rd, Saylorsburg
|Popular items
|The Michaelangelo
|$17.50
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella,
Tomatoes, Basil, topped with
Pesto and Balsamic Glaze
|The Dom Special
|$16.50
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella,
Sausage, Onions
|Garden Salad
|$6.50
Mixed greens and fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers
More about Saylorsburg Pizza
PIZZA
Saylorsburg Pizza
821 route 115, Saylorsburg
More about Sunset Bar & Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Sunset Bar & Grill
444 Rt 115, Saylorsburg