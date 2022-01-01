Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saylorsburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Saylorsburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saylorsburg

Must-try Saylorsburg restaurants

Sorrenti Family Estate Winery, Distillery & Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sorrenti Family Estate Winery, Distillery & Pizzeria

130 Lower Cherry Valley Rd, Saylorsburg

Avg 4.1 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Michaelangelo$17.50
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella,
Tomatoes, Basil, topped with
Pesto and Balsamic Glaze
The Dom Special$16.50
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella,
Sausage, Onions
Garden Salad$6.50
Mixed greens and fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers
More about Sorrenti Family Estate Winery, Distillery & Pizzeria
Saylorsburg Pizza image

PIZZA

Saylorsburg Pizza

821 route 115, Saylorsburg

Avg 4.6 (182 reviews)
More about Saylorsburg Pizza
Sunset Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Sunset Bar & Grill

444 Rt 115, Saylorsburg

Avg 4.4 (120 reviews)
More about Sunset Bar & Grill
Map

More near Saylorsburg to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston