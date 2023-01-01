Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Brisket in
Sayre
/
Sayre
/
Brisket
Sayre restaurants that serve brisket
J & R's Kitchen
28 Roof Ln, Asylum Township
No reviews yet
Brisket Sandwitch
$13.00
More about J & R's Kitchen
Callear's Bar B Que
2081 Elmira St, Sayre
No reviews yet
Brisket
$18.99
Brisket that is seasoned and slow cooked for 14 hours for a melt in your mouth experience
More about Callear's Bar B Que
Browse other tasty dishes in Sayre
Cake
More near Sayre to explore
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Endicott
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Owego
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Jermyn
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(802 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(558 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(856 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston