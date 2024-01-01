Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Sayre
/
Sayre
/
Cannolis
Sayre restaurants that serve cannolis
Original Italian Pizza
205 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre
No reviews yet
Classic Cannoli
$5.15
Chocolate Cannoli
$6.15
More about Original Italian Pizza
Chumpy's Pizzeria and Grill - 245 Desmond St #1
245 Desmond St #1, Sayre
No reviews yet
Cannoli 2pk
$8.00
More about Chumpy's Pizzeria and Grill - 245 Desmond St #1
