Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Sayre

Go
Sayre restaurants
Toast

Sayre restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Original Italian Pizza

205 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Cannoli$5.15
Chocolate Cannoli$6.15
More about Original Italian Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Chumpy's Pizzeria and Grill - 245 Desmond St #1

245 Desmond St #1, Sayre

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli 2pk$8.00
More about Chumpy's Pizzeria and Grill - 245 Desmond St #1

Browse other tasty dishes in Sayre

Meatball Subs

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Garlic Bread

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Sayre to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Owego

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (950 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston