Chicken salad in Sayre
Sayre restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about J & R's Kitchen - Sayre Health Care
J & R's Kitchen - Sayre Health Care
151 Keefer Ln, Sayre
|Chicken Philly Salad
|$14.00
More about Original Italian Pizza
Original Italian Pizza
205 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre
|Chicken Bruschetta Salad
|$14.35
Marinated Chicken on top of Romaine Lettuce covered with Bruschetta, balsamic, & olive oil
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.35
Grilled chicken, hot peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & onions on Iceberg lettuce
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.35
Grilled chicken, mild sauce, hot peppers, black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, and onions