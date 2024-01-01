Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Sayre

Sayre restaurants
Sayre restaurants that serve chicken salad

J & R's Kitchen - Sayre Health Care

151 Keefer Ln, Sayre

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Philly Salad$14.00
More about J & R's Kitchen - Sayre Health Care
Original Italian Pizza

205 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre

Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta Salad$14.35
Marinated Chicken on top of Romaine Lettuce covered with Bruschetta, balsamic, & olive oil
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.35
Grilled chicken, hot peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & onions on Iceberg lettuce
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$12.35
Grilled chicken, mild sauce, hot peppers, black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, and onions
More about Original Italian Pizza

