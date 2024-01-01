Grilled chicken in Sayre

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

J & R's Kitchen - Golden Mile Next To Napa

1195 Golden Mile Road, Towanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar$13.00
Grilled Chicken BLT$13.00
More about J & R's Kitchen - Golden Mile Next To Napa
Item pic

 

Original Italian Pizza

205 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.35
Grilled chicken, hot peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & onions on Iceberg lettuce
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$12.35
Grilled chicken, mild sauce, hot peppers, black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, and onions
More about Original Italian Pizza

