Bruschetta in Sayville

Sayville restaurants
Toast

Sayville restaurants that serve bruschetta

Banner pic

 

Cafe Joelle - Sayville - Cafe Joelle - 25 Main LLC

25 Main Street, Sayville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta$15.00
Griled chicken breast, mozzarella, plum tomato compote, ciabatta
Bruschetta$12.00
grilled herb crostini,mozzarella, plum tomato compote
More about Cafe Joelle - Sayville - Cafe Joelle - 25 Main LLC
Consumer pic

 

Brownstones Coffee - Sayville - Brownstones Coffee Sayville

229 West Main Street, Sayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, tomato bruschetta, and Romaine leaves, served with Mediterranean pasta salad.
Bruschetta Toast$14.00
Fresh made avocado smash with balsamic tomato bruschetta and balsamic reduction, drizzled over two thick cut multi-grain toast.
More about Brownstones Coffee - Sayville - Brownstones Coffee Sayville

