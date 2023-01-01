Burritos in Sayville
Sayville restaurants that serve burritos
More about Brownstones Coffee - Sayville - Brownstones Coffee Sayville
229 West Main Street, Sayville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, avocado, Cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa and seasoned breakfast potatoes.
More about Dark Horse Coffee & Kitchen
Dark Horse Coffee & Kitchen
4836 Sunrise Highway, Sayville
|Little Donkey Burrito
|$14.00
A cage-free egg burrito, super greens mix, pickled onions, avocado and melted cheddar cheese.
More about The Greenery - 289 Railroad
The Greenery - 289 Railroad
289 Railroad avenue, Sayville
|Burrito Bowl
|$14.95
Blackened chicken, chopped bell peppers, cumin black beans, sliced jalapenos, tortilla chips, brown rice, avocado lime dressing
|Kids Burrito Bowl
|$9.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, shredded cheddar, lettuce