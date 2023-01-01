Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Sayville

Go
Sayville restaurants
Toast

Sayville restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Brownstones Coffee - Sayville - Brownstones Coffee Sayville

229 West Main Street, Sayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$15.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, avocado, Cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa and seasoned breakfast potatoes.
More about Brownstones Coffee - Sayville - Brownstones Coffee Sayville
Item pic

 

Dark Horse Coffee & Kitchen

4836 Sunrise Highway, Sayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Little Donkey Burrito$14.00
A cage-free egg burrito, super greens mix, pickled onions, avocado and melted cheddar cheese.
More about Dark Horse Coffee & Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Greenery - 289 Railroad

289 Railroad avenue, Sayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$14.95
Blackened chicken, chopped bell peppers, cumin black beans, sliced jalapenos, tortilla chips, brown rice, avocado lime dressing
Kids Burrito Bowl$9.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, shredded cheddar, lettuce
More about The Greenery - 289 Railroad

Browse other tasty dishes in Sayville

Salmon

Muffins

Chai Lattes

Croissants

Chicken Tenders

Avocado Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cappuccino

Map

More near Sayville to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Selden

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2354 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1198 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (714 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston