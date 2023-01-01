Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Sayville

Go
Sayville restaurants
Toast

Sayville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Cafe Joelle - Sayville - Cafe Joelle - 25 Main LLC

25 Main Street, Sayville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Chicken Salad$19.00
Caramelized pears, bleu cheese crostini, field greens, raspberry vinaigrette
More about Cafe Joelle - Sayville - Cafe Joelle - 25 Main LLC
Consumer pic

 

Brownstones Coffee - Sayville - Brownstones Coffee Sayville

229 West Main Street, Sayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Avocado Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, creamy cilantro lime dressing, hot sauce and sour cream.
More about Brownstones Coffee - Sayville - Brownstones Coffee Sayville

Browse other tasty dishes in Sayville

Reuben

Avocado Salad

Map

More near Sayville to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1027 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (630 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston