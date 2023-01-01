Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Sayville
/
Sayville
/
Croissants
Sayville restaurants that serve croissants
Brownstones Coffee - Sayville - Brownstones Coffee Sayville
229 West Main Street, Sayville
No reviews yet
Croissant
$2.99
More about Brownstones Coffee - Sayville - Brownstones Coffee Sayville
Dark Horse Coffee & Kitchen
4836 Sunrise Highway, Sayville
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
More about Dark Horse Coffee & Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Sayville
Muffins
Greek Salad
Salmon
Cookies
Reuben
Bruschetta
Cake
Avocado Salad
More near Sayville to explore
Patchogue
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Bay Shore
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
No reviews yet
Commack
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Selden
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2095 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(144 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1053 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(645 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(608 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston