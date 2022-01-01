Sazon y Mambo

Ola Latin Kitchen

No reviews yet

Chef-owner Rene Lemus, spins regional ingredients into beautifully balanced dishes. Ola Latin Kitchen offers Lemus’ simple yet refined cuisine from the countries of Latin America with European influences from places like Portugal and Spain. Ola Latin Kitchen features a unique cocktail list and bustling atmosphere, flavor packed tapas, savory steaks, and a vast selection of seafood dishes to suit an array of palates. The beverage menu features innovative, hand-muddled cocktails specialty mojitos and margaritas with flavors of guava, passion fruit or coconut. The vibrant décor fuses traditional and contemporary tastes, the perfect setting to savor Ola Latin Kitchen’s acclaimed cuisine. Ola Latin Kitchen has truly brought tropical dining and style to Connecticut.

