Go
Toast

Saz's State House

Established in March of 1976, Saz’s State House is where it all began for Saz’s Hospitality Group. Over the past four decades, Steve Sazama’s original vision for a first-rate restaurant and sports bar has grown into a destination restaurant with a loyal following. As evidenced by a collection of awards resulting from community nominations, Saz’s State House continues to proudly serve the community both in and outside of the expanded restaurant walls. Featuring favorites like its signature BBQ Baby Back Ribs and BBQ Pork Sandwich, the State House also boasts a robust event schedule, seasonal specials, outdoor patio, private event space, and complimentary shuttles to and from many Milwaukee sporting events.

5539 W State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SAZ'S BBQ PULLED PORK$14.00
All-natural braised pork, Saz’s Original BBQ Sauce, brioche bun
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
Served with fries
MOZZARELLA MARINARA$9.50
Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara
BASIC BURGER$11.00
LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS$9.50
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
BEER BATTERED FRIED COD (Friday Only)$18.00
Available Fridays only - three pieces of Miller High Life Beer Battered cod with rye bread, coleslaw and choice of sour cream & chive fries or potato pancakes
SAZ'S BBQ BABY BACK RIBS
STEPHANIE BURGER$16.00
Wisconsin sharp cheddar, sour cream & chive sauce, smoked bacon, pretzel roll
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Your choice of Nashville hot or original buttermilk fried chicken topped with pickle rounds on a toasted brioche bun with spicy white bbq and a ramekin of coleslaw.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$14.00
Toasted tortilla stuffed with fried buffalo chicken, chopped romaine, shredded cheddar, diced tomato, and bacon. Served with a side of Gojuchang aioli.
See full menu

Location

5539 W State Street

Milwuakee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spitfire's on State

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Daddy's 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Milwaukee Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston