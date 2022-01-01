Go
Sazza Pizza + Salads

For the past Decade Sazza has been joining the beginning of Salad and the end of Pizza to create the perfect match: Sa+zza = SAZZA. We handcraft our pizzas, salads, soups and dessert from our family recipes. We have a passion for responsibly grown food and are dedicated to bringing you the best of what we can source, create, prepare, and serve. Get L.O.S.T in the flavors of Sazza ( Local, Organic, Sustainable, Transparent)

2500 E. Orchard Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ramona Ruby Grapefruit (Wine Spritz from Italy)$10.00
Mojito (House-made, freshly squeezed)$10.00
Black Iced Tea$3.00
Epic Los Locos Lager$6.00
12oz Broccoli, Potato, Cheddar$9.00
Margarita (House-made, freshly squeezed)$10.00
Green Iced Tea$3.00
Herbal Tea$3.00
12oz Mushroom Barley$9.00
12oz Chicken With Brown Rice$9.00
Location

Greenwood Village CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
