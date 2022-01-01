Sazza Pizza + Salads

For the past Decade Sazza has been joining the beginning of Salad and the end of Pizza to create the perfect match: Sa+zza = SAZZA. We handcraft our pizzas, salads, soups and dessert from our family recipes. We have a passion for responsibly grown food and are dedicated to bringing you the best of what we can source, create, prepare, and serve. Get L.O.S.T in the flavors of Sazza ( Local, Organic, Sustainable, Transparent)



2500 E. Orchard Rd