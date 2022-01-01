Sazzy B & The Buzz
Our expert kitchen staff delivers a one-two punch with originality and quality. Our menu is packed full of eclectic flavor and creativity that will have your taste buds singing with delight.
Our menu is almost impossible to classify. Taking influence from all around the globe, our dishes defy expectations and are constantly evolving. The menu three times a year and somehow… it gets better every time.
5621 6th Avenue
Popular Items
Location
5621 6th Avenue
Kenosha WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Down Town'R Saloon
Come on in and enjoy!
Rustic Road Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar
New Captains. Same Crew.