Sazzy B & The Buzz

Our expert kitchen staff delivers a one-two punch with originality and quality. Our menu is packed full of eclectic flavor and creativity that will have your taste buds singing with delight.
Our menu is almost impossible to classify. Taking influence from all around the globe, our dishes defy expectations and are constantly evolving. The menu three times a year and somehow… it gets better every time.

5621 6th Avenue

Popular Items

Basic Panini$12.99
chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, peppercorn aioli, avocado aioli, ciabatta bread
Sandwich of the Week$11.99
A plain bagel with red sauce, shredded provolone, pepperoni, and fresh basil!
Deli - Chicken Caprese$12.99
Roast chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic dressing, mixed greens, basil pesto and
tomatoes in a sun-dried tomato wrap.
Vegan Fajita$12.99
fajita peppers, caramelized onion, avocado, salsa verde, vegan sausage, spinach wrap
Spring Berry Bliss-Whole$10.99
parsnip, sweet potato, pecans, pear, apples, cranberries, blue cheese, spring mix, orange vinaigrette
Bacon & Egg Bagel$7.99
bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, avocado aioli, everything bagel
B.A.L.T. Panini$12.99
bacon, tomato, avocado, spinach, buffalo aioli, sourdough
Honeybee Latte
espresso + honey, whole milk
CBR Wrap$12.99
chicken, bacon, ranch, velveeta, buttered breadcrumbs, spinach, plain wrap
Deli - Smoked Salmon Club$12.99
Smoked Salmon, mixed greens, bacon, tomato, avocado, and sriracha aioli on sourdough bread.
5621 6th Avenue

Kenosha WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
