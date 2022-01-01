Go
Toast

Sbarro

Thanks for choosing Sbarro!

PIZZA • PASTA

27298 Novi Rd Space 105A • $

Avg 3.8 (192 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

27298 Novi Rd Space 105A

Novi MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PAC

No reviews yet

Pi's Asian Cuisine offers a variety of our Asian favorites, where each meal is packed with the freshest ingredients and love from our staff! Whether it's our korean fried rice or our retro sushi roll, we promise great food that you will enjoy and come back for.

Buddy's Pizza

No reviews yet

The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Genji Novi

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston