Stein Brewing Company Food Truck

10 West Vine Street

Mount Vernon, OH 43050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Menu

Most Popular

Bottled Water
$2.00
Popular
Coke
$2.00
Popular
Item pic
Build Your Own Smash Burger with Fries or Tots
$14.00

Famous SBC 1/2 Pound Smash burger with your choice of toppings, cheese and condiments. Comes with side of fries or tots. | ** All Smash burgers are cooked to a well done temp as that is the style when pressed and cooked **

Popular
Item pic
Hand Breaded Tenders with Fries or Tots
$13.00

Three Large hand breaded tenders tossed in choice of sauce (can be on the side) and served with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch for dipping. Comes with choice of Fries or Tots.

Popular
Basket of Fries or Tots
$4.00

Grab a Basket of Loaded Fries or Tots (Beer Cheese, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar & Scallions)

Popular
Item pic
SBC Big Pretzel with Beer Cheese
$13.00

Jumbo Bavarian Style pretzel fried with beer cheese.

Popular

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 10:03 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

Directions

