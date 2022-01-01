Go
Scampi

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

30 W 18th St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)

Popular Items

SHORT HILLS Thanksgiving Dinner PICK UP WED NOV 24TH 12PM TO 5PM$250.00
Dinner for 4-
Little Gem Salad
Delicata Burrata Hot Honey,
Brioche & Italian Sausage Stuffing
Brussels Sprouts - Pancetta Vinaigrette
Baked Potato Casserole
White Bolognese Lasagna
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
MANHATTAN Thanksgiving Dinner Package PICK UP WED NOV 24TH 12PM TO 5PM$250.00
Dinner for 4-
Little Gem Salad
Delicata Burrata Hot Honey,
Brioche & Italian Sausage Stuffing
Brussels Sprouts - Pancetta Vinaigrette
Baked Potato Casserole
White Bolognese Lasagna
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

30 W 18th St

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
