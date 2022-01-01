Go
Toast

Scaramella's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

1 Southfield Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

1 Southfield Avenue

Dobbs Ferry NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Parlor

No reviews yet

Wood-Fired Pizza, Small Plates & Good Times!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston