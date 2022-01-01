Go
Scarborough Fair Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

1414 Meetinghouse Road • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)

Popular Items

Chop Chop Greek Salad$9.00
Romaine, red onion, tomatoes, feta, olives.
Herb Roasted Organic Frenched Chicken Breast$25.00
broccoli & cauliflower casserole, pan sauce
Grilled Rack of Lamb$40.00
oven roasted potatoes, asparagus
Char Grilled Filet Mignon$40.00
Whipped potatoes, farmers beans, Bordelaise
Spanakopita$13.00
phyllo pastry, spinish, feta cheese
Caeser Salad$9.00
Romaine, Caeser Dressing, croutons
She Crab Soup$12.00
Pint
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon$27.00
Spiced Lentils, herb pesto, braised Swiss Chard
Crispy Calamari$12.00
caper berry, pepperoncini, wasabi aioli, marinara
Seared Sea Scallops$34.00
Deilicata squash, jasmine rice, Pineapple Calypso glaze, fried plantains
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1414 Meetinghouse Road

Sea Girt NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
