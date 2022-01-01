Scarborough restaurants you'll love

Scarborough restaurants
Toast
  • Scarborough

Scarborough's top cuisines

Pizza


















Must-try Scarborough restaurants

Nonesuch River Brewing image

SANDWICHES

Nonesuch River Brewing

201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough

Avg 4.4 (363 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soft Baked Pretzel$8.00
Served with house made beer cheese.
SmokeHouse Burger$18.00
Made with Pineland Farms smoked cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Made with chopped romaine, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with a house made caesar.
More about Nonesuch River Brewing
Amato's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

234 US Route 1, Scarborough

Avg 3.9 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$5.35
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Cheese Pazzo Bread$5.95
fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce
All Meat Calzone$10.50
ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger
More about Amato's
Pine Point Grill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pine Point Grill

240 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESE$13.00
house red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$10.00
truffle dressing, shaved parmesan, fine herbs
MARGHERITA$15.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil
More about Pine Point Grill
The Holy Donut image

DONUTS

The Holy Donut

398 US-1, Scarborough

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Chocolate Caramel Coconut$3.42
Plain Maple Bacon$3.42
Vegan Vanilla$2.67
More about The Holy Donut
O'Reilly's Cure image

 

O'Reilly's Cure

264 US Route 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$18.00
Fresh haddock, with our special breading, house remoulade, lemon slice, kimchi slaw and french fries
Chicken Fingers$14.00
House breaded in buttermilk, flour & fresh panko crumbs with special seasoning.
Brussels Sprouts (GF)$11.00
Fried brussels sprouts, Red Dragon Cheese (cheddar made with Welsh brown ale and mustard seeds), and maple bacon.
*shares same oil as gluten items*
More about O'Reilly's Cure

