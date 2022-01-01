Scarborough restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Nonesuch River Brewing
201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough
Popular items
Soft Baked Pretzel
$8.00
Served with house made beer cheese.
SmokeHouse Burger
$18.00
Made with Pineland Farms smoked cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Caesar Salad
$12.00
Made with chopped romaine, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with a house made caesar.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's
234 US Route 1, Scarborough
Popular items
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
$5.35
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Cheese Pazzo Bread
$5.95
fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce
All Meat Calzone
$10.50
ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pine Point Grill
240 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough
Popular items
CHEESE
$13.00
house red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
$10.00
truffle dressing, shaved parmesan, fine herbs
MARGHERITA
$15.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil
DONUTS
The Holy Donut
398 US-1, Scarborough
Popular items
Vegan Chocolate Caramel Coconut
$3.42
Plain Maple Bacon
$3.42
Vegan Vanilla
$2.67
O'Reilly's Cure
264 US Route 1, Scarborough
Popular items
Fish and Chips
$18.00
Fresh haddock, with our special breading, house remoulade, lemon slice, kimchi slaw and french fries
Chicken Fingers
$14.00
House breaded in buttermilk, flour & fresh panko crumbs with special seasoning.
Brussels Sprouts (GF)
$11.00
Fried brussels sprouts, Red Dragon Cheese (cheddar made with Welsh brown ale and mustard seeds), and maple bacon.
*shares same oil as gluten items*