Scarborough American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Scarborough
More about Nonesuch River Brewing
SANDWICHES
Nonesuch River Brewing
201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough
|Popular items
|Backyard Farms Tomato BLT
|$17.00
Made with bacon, lettuce, Backyard Farms tomatoes, pesto aioli and balsamic reduction. Served on grilled ciabatta.
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Made with chopped romaine, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with a house made caesar.
|Winter Salad
|$14.00
Made with spinach, apple, pomegranate seeds, feta and candied pepitas. Served with a cider vinaigrette.
More about Pine Point Grill
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pine Point Grill
240 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough
|Popular items
|ROASTED GARLIC RICOTTA & SAUSAGE
|$17.00
mozzarella, green onion, caramelized onions, house sausage, & pesto
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
romaine hearts, white anchovy, classic dressing, parmesan, house croutons
|MEATBALLS
|$12.00
baked with house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & parmesan cheese
More about O'Reilly's Cure
O'Reilly's Cure
264 US Route 1, Scarborough
|Popular items
|OC Burger
|$18.00
Angus beef, bacon, Red Dragon Cheese (Cheddar - Welsh brown ale and mustard seeds), caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served with french fries
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
House breaded in buttermilk, flour & fresh panko crumbs with special seasoning.
|Oak Hill Burger
|$15.00
Grilled angus beef, choice of cheese or plain, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with french fries.