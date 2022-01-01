Scarborough American restaurants you'll love

Nonesuch River Brewing image

SANDWICHES

Nonesuch River Brewing

201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough

Avg 4.4 (363 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Backyard Farms Tomato BLT$17.00
Made with bacon, lettuce, Backyard Farms tomatoes, pesto aioli and balsamic reduction. Served on grilled ciabatta.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Made with chopped romaine, croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with a house made caesar.
Winter Salad$14.00
Made with spinach, apple, pomegranate seeds, feta and candied pepitas. Served with a cider vinaigrette.
Pine Point Grill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pine Point Grill

240 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ROASTED GARLIC RICOTTA & SAUSAGE$17.00
mozzarella, green onion, caramelized onions, house sausage, & pesto
CAESAR SALAD$8.00
romaine hearts, white anchovy, classic dressing, parmesan, house croutons
MEATBALLS$12.00
baked with house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & parmesan cheese
O'Reilly's Cure image

 

O'Reilly's Cure

264 US Route 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OC Burger$18.00
Angus beef, bacon, Red Dragon Cheese (Cheddar - Welsh brown ale and mustard seeds), caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served with french fries
Chicken Fingers$14.00
House breaded in buttermilk, flour & fresh panko crumbs with special seasoning.
Oak Hill Burger$15.00
Grilled angus beef, choice of cheese or plain, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with french fries.
