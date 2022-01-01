Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Scarborough

Scarborough restaurants
Scarborough restaurants that serve cake

Amato's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

234 US Route 1, Scarborough

Avg 3.9 (650 reviews)
Takeout
Cake$3.89
More about Amato's
Item pic

DONUTS

The Holy Donut

398 US-1, Scarborough

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Coffee Cake$3.42
Plain Coffee Cake$3.42
More about The Holy Donut
Item pic

 

O'Reilly's Cure

264 US Route 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes$17.00
Crabmeat, scallions, red pepper, mayo, mustard, lemon juice, panko, special seasoning, chili aioli. Mixed greens tossed in honey orange ginger
Chocolate Cake W/ Orange Semi Sweet Ganache$10.00
Chocolate orange semi sweet ganache.
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about O'Reilly's Cure

